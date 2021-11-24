Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 971,845 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NGL opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.62. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 390,000 shares of company stock worth $686,052.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

