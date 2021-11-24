Marshall Wace LLP Sells 172,372 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

