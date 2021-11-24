Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,504 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $354.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.55. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

