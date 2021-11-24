Marshall Wace LLP Sells 42,168 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,168 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

