Marshall Wace LLP Sells 45,303 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

