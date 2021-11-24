Marshall Wace LLP Sells 469,426 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469,426 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

BKLN stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

