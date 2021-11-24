Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.31 Million Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Beam Global stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.29 million, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

