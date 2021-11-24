Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,988,000.

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

