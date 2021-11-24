Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,279,948 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Progyny stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

