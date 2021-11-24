Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,011 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Veracyte by 107,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Veracyte by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of VCYT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.