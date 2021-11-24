Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.70 ($0.99). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,481,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MARS shares. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Get Marston's alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £491.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.