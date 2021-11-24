Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $422.29. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

