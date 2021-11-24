Mason P. Slaine Sells 376,149 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 376,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $11,186,671.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -67.86. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

