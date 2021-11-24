MASQ Market Capitalization Achieves $6.25 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $106,934.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,218,720 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.