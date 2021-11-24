Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $57,468.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.43 or 0.07478417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00084251 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

