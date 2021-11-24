Mate 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,868.00 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Mate has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $304,860.05 and $46,868.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.45 or 0.07395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.79 or 0.99921258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.