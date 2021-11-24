Matthew Neagle Sells 15,500 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,172. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

