Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 29,228 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00.

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 792,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,471. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

