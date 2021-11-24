Matthews International Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,075.13%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.