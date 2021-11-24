MAX Exchange Token Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $926,036.89 and $61,943.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,493.84 or 0.98934321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00357669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00485408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.