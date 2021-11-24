MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of MBIA worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 455.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter valued at $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in MBIA by 80.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.