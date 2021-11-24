Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 183.62 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

