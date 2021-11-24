Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 6.3%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 420,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
