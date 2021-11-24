Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 6.3%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 420,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 50.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,817 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 5.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.