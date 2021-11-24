MedicCoin Market Cap Hits $34,511.70 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $34,511.70 and $43.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 93.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

