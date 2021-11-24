MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 242,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

