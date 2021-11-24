Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.
NYSE:MDT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 10,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
