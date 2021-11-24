Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 10,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

