Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Truist Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 191,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,642. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

