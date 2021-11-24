Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Truist Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 191,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,642. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
