Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist from $148.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.26. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.