Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.