Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 1.8%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.58. 17,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 129,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPNGF. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

