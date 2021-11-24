Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 2,531,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 137.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 165,447 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.