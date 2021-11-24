Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.