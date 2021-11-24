Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $2,101.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00346165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012519 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

