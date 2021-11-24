Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 210,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

