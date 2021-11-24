Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 83,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,433,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

