Merculet Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $107,672.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,433,873 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.