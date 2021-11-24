Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Meritage Homes worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $8,925,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

