Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of Mesa Laboratories worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,552,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $315.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.93 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $327.00.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

