Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 3.90 and last traded at 3.90. 19,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,254,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.76.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.74.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

