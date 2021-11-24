Metadium Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Metadium has a market cap of $201.89 million and approximately $290.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,624,266% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.