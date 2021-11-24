MetaMorph Achieves Market Cap of $493,992.79 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 125.7% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $493,992.79 and approximately $1,984.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

