Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.66 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $52,445.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.30 or 0.07475130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00084206 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,336,196 coins and its circulating supply is 79,336,098 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

