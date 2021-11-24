Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

