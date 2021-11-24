MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.