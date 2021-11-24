Michael Guthrie Sells 32,766 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

RBLX traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,029,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,313. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $5,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $5,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

