Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella Sells 419,292 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satya Nadella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,620,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.66 and a 200 day moving average of $288.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $138,095,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.