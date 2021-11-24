Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $69,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $250,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

