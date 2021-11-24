Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,486 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

MMS stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

