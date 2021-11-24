Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 244.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Harmonic worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,695 shares of company stock worth $3,862,865 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 185.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

