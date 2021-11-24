Millennium Management LLC Buys 236,899 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 24.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

